Iowa State Patrol chief to retire next week, agency says

The leader of the Iowa State Patrol is retiring after a 32-year career with the force.

The service retirement of Col. Michael Van Berkum was approved Monday and will be effective March 3. He had been the patrol's chief since 2015.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Roxann Ryan says Iowans should thank Van Berkum for his decades of service. She says he embodies the best of the patrol -- "leadership, integrity and dedicated service for the public good."

Ryan has not named a replacement for Van Berkum, but the department says more information will be released when he retires next week.

Three of Van Berkum's classmates from the department's 1985 academy class will also retire the same day.

A Rock Valley native, Van Berkum served the patrol in a number of roles as an officer and supervisor.