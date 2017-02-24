Name released of woman found dead in Iowa River

The Johnson County Sheriff is releasing more information about the woman whose body was found in the Iowa River on February 16.

They say Darling Tosseli Acosa Rivera, 30, from Iowa City was found in the river. Her cause of death hasn't been determined yet.

Investigators are looking for information surrounding Rivera's death; the Sheriff says he knows some people in the community may know Rivera, but don't want to talk to investigators for fear of immigration enforcement issues.

The Sheriff wants to remind people the Johnson County Sheriff's Office does not enforce immigration laws.

Investigators do not want to talk to anyone about their immigration status; rather, they wish to talk to those who know Ms. Rivera.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Investigations Division at (319) 356-6020, or call the tip line at (319) 354-3729.