Decorah Eagles welcome egg #2

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The Decorah Eagles have new company in the nest this season.

The Raptor Resource Project says a second egg was laid at 6:18 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the Decorah Eagle nest live here.  

