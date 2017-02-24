Hundreds of DOT plows out this morning across the state - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hundreds of DOT plows out this morning across the state

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

As a winter storm tracks through eastern Iowa, hundreds of Iowa Department of Transportation plow trucks are out on the roads this morning.

As of 7:45 a.m. Friday, more than 300 plows were out across the state.

Many plow trucks are on the roads in northeastern Iowa, where roads are either partially covered, or in some cases, travel is not advised.

Find the StormTRACK 7 Forecast here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.