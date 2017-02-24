Dakota Access pipeline could be operating soon

The Texas-based company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline says oil could be flowing in less than two weeks.

Energy Transfer Partners says in court documents that it has finished drilling under Lake Oahe in North Dakota and will soon be laying pipe under the Missouri River reservoir.

It's the last stretch of the 1,200-mile pipeline to move North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. ETP got permission for the final piece of construction last month from the pro-energy Trump administration, though American Indian tribes continue fighting the project in court.

ETP says in court documents filed this week that the pipeline "will be complete and ready to flow oil" between March 6 and April 1.