Poll: Republicans should keep money for Medicaid expansion

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Add Medicaid expansion to the list of health care provisions that Americans want to keep.

That's the conclusion of a new poll, which finds that 8 in 10 U.S. adults say lawmakers should preserve federal funding that has allowed states to add coverage for some 11 million low-income people.

Friday's survey from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation comes as the nation's governors gather in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress want to repeal the 2010 health care law that expanded the Medicaid program under former President Barack Obama.

The poll found strong support for Medicaid expansion, with 69 percent of Republicans saying lawmakers should continue to provide money, along with 84 percent of independents and 95 percent of Democrats.

