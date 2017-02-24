Police: 2 officers wounded, 1 man killed in DC shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: 2 officers wounded, 1 man killed in DC shooting

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Authorities say two police officers are wounded and a man is dead after a shooting in Washington.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that uniformed officers with a crime suppression team were in the northeast neighborhood Thursday night after shots were fired there. He says shots were fired and the officers, who were struck in their lower bodies, fired their weapons. He says a man with gunshot wounds died on the way to the hospital.

Newsham says the officers' injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said by telephone Friday morning that the officers are in stable condition.

Newsham says a weapon was recovered. Police did not release the names or races of the officers or the man who was fatally shot.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.