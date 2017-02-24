46 pipeline protesters arrested while police clear camp

Authorities say they arrested 46 protesters while clearing a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.

The arrests came as authorities cleared the camp Thursday, a day after a deadline the Army Corps of Engineers set for protesters to leave in anticipation of spring flooding.

Officers methodically checked buildings and arrested anyone they encountered, including a man who climbed atop a building and stayed there for more than an hour before surrendering. Authorities say a group of veterans in a tent had to be carried out. The operation took about 3 1/2 hours.

As officers worked, cleanup crews began razing buildings on the square-mile piece of property on federal land.