46 pipeline protesters arrested while police clear camp - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

46 pipeline protesters arrested while police clear camp

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say they arrested 46 protesters while clearing a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.

The arrests came as authorities cleared the camp Thursday, a day after a deadline the Army Corps of Engineers set for protesters to leave in anticipation of spring flooding.

Officers methodically checked buildings and arrested anyone they encountered, including a man who climbed atop a building and stayed there for more than an hour before surrendering. Authorities say a group of veterans in a tent had to be carried out. The operation took about 3 1/2 hours.

As officers worked, cleanup crews began razing buildings on the square-mile piece of property on federal land.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.