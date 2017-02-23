Top Ranked Waverly-SR Boys advance to 3A Substate Final

Top ranked Waverly-Shell Rock overcame a spirited effort by Decorah to beat the Vikings 54-39 in a 3A District Final.

The Go-Hawks led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but Decorah cut the deficit to 30-23 at halftime. The Vikings whittled the Go-Hawk lead to four in the third quarter, but Waverly-Shell Rock pulled away late for a 54-39 win and a date in Monday's Substate final against either Forest City or Crestwood.