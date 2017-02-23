Many business breaking ground in Iowa River Landing

A ground breaking ceremony was held in the Iowa River Landing Thursday for a new four-story multi-use building that will house apartments, offices, and commercial space. The new building is just one of many new things to come to the area.

In March, a new restaurant, Fuzzy Taco's Shop, will open across from where the new building will go up at. On top of that Louie's Wine Dive will also move in as well as a Trader Joe's.

A far cry from what the area used to look like many years ago.

"If you could paint the most undesirable entry way and gateway into your community, that's what used to exist in Coralville. Abandoned industrial sites, junk yards, adult businesses; all the things that you wouldn't want visitors to have first impressions of your city," Mayor John Lundell said.

Other businesses moving on following the success of others before them. 30hop has been in operation there for nearly three years.

"I think what makes it popular is it's proximity to downtown and the interstate interchange. It's exiting for us to see new venues popping up because with increased pedestrian traffic," Mike Waters, 30hop Assistant General Manager, said.

Outside of food, plans are also in place to bring a 7,000 seat arena and sports center.

"Now its become a place where you can live, you can work, you can have entertainment, you can even receive your health care here."

With even more new things on the horizon.

"What we celebrated today will be repeated many more times as we move forward with more ground breakings to come," Lundell said.