UPDATE: Child's name released in collision between ATV and tanker truck

UPDATE: Troopers have identified the boy as Ronan Moffitt, of Lone Tree.

A 12-year-old is seriously injured after a crash involving an ATV and a tanker truck. It happened in the 6600 block of Wapsi Ave. SE near Lone Tree in Johnson County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the boy was driving the ATV, crossing the road, when he was hit by the truck. He was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

His name and condition have not been released.