Iowa City police seek help in identifying robbery suspects

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa City Police Department took their Facebook Thursday afternoon to seek the public's help in identifying suspects in an ongoing robbery and unauthorized use of a credit card case.

In the video posted, ICPD is looking for information about four individuals; two females and two males. The men in question are waking a black coat and a white coat.

Police did not go into detail more about the specifics of the robbery and credit card case.

If you have information, contact the Iowa City Police Department or Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers.

