Doug McDermott traded from Bulls to Thunder

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott from Chicago just before the NBA trade deadline. Mark Bartelstein, the agent for Gibson and McDermott, has confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press. He says the Thunder sent Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne (JOF'-ree LAH'-vern-yay) and Anthony Morrow to Chicago. The Bulls also will send a 2018 second-round pick to the Thunder.

 

