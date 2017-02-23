Sen. Grassley addresses Charles City town hall

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley faces another tough home crowd.

On the third day of his 99-county tour of the state, Senator Grassley addressed more voters concerned about the current political climate.

An hour before Senator Grassley was set to speak in Charles City, the room was packed, and people were lining up in the hallway.

Senator Grassley started his town hall meeting early to accommodate the large crowd, and he started taking questions right away.

Senator Grassley wrote down those questions and answered people.

Before getting situated in front of a room full of concerned voters, Senator Grassley was inundated with questions from people who feel they're not being heard.

"Rural America is mad as heck that you aren't listening to us," one woman said.

Senator Grassley said he views this weeks' town hall turnouts as positive.

"I feel exhilarated by whether you have a friendly crowd or a non-friendly crowd with just how important the process of representative government works," Senator Grassley said.

More than 100 people attended Thursday's town hall meeting right here in Charles City, and even though they weren't allowed to carry their signs inside the Floyd County courtroom, several people were still very emotional when addressing the senator.

"We're an older group of people. (With) social security and medicare, that's what we've worked for. That's why we need you. You're going to fight for us," one man said.

"How do you keep public schools from becoming dumping grounds for special needs students, mentally or behaviorally-challenged students, or low-income students whose parents don't have the means to transport their children to other communities," another woman asked.

"When did rural America become a third world country and get poo-pooed all over by sewage that's being sprayed on our fields, literally," a woman asked.

While a majority of people expressed frustration with the senator, others showed their support.

"I just want to take a minute to thank you for doing this. I can see the stress you're under in a crowd like this," one man said.

Senator Grassley said he's got a lot of work to do in the next few days.

Right now, he's also busy responding to more than 20,000 unanswered e-mails, but by Friday, he hopes to make a dent in that number.

Senator Grassley will continue his 99-county tour of the state Friday in Butler County.

It's set for 8:00 a.m. at the Parkersburg Civic Center.