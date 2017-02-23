Two Cyclones earn Big 12 Academic honors

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State men's basketball players Matt Thomas and Stuart Nezlek have earned spots on the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 men's basketball team.

Thomas, a senior from Onalaska, Wisconsin, earns a spot on the first team for the second time in his career. The management major also earned a second team selection his sophomore year, making him the first Cyclone since Melvin Ejim (2012-14) to earn the honor three times in their career.

Nezlek, a senior from River Forest, Illinois, is a first-time honoree. The kinesiology and health major joined Thomas on the first team.

In total 17 Big 12 student-athletes earned spots on the first team.