Two Cyclones earn Big 12 Academic honors

Two Cyclones earn Big 12 Academic honors

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
 Iowa State men's basketball players Matt Thomas and Stuart Nezlek have earned spots on the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 men's basketball team.

Thomas, a senior from Onalaska, Wisconsin, earns a spot on the first team for the second time in his career. The management major also earned a second team selection his sophomore year, making him the first Cyclone since Melvin Ejim (2012-14) to earn the honor three times in their career.

Nezlek, a senior from River Forest, Illinois, is a first-time honoree. The kinesiology and health major joined Thomas on the first team.

In total 17 Big 12 student-athletes earned spots on the first team.

