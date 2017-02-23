Little Tikes is recalling toddler swings

Little Tikes is recalling more than half a million toddler swings because they can break and your child can fall.

The recall includes certain Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug 'n Secure pink toddler swings sold from November 2009 through May 2014.

No other colored one are included.

140 reports of the swings breaking. 39 kids have been hurt as well as two broken arms.

If you have one, stop using it and call Little Tikes.