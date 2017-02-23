Little Tikes is recalling toddler swings - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Little Tikes is recalling toddler swings

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Little Tikes is recalling more than half a million toddler swings because they can break and your child can fall.

The recall includes certain Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug  'n Secure pink toddler swings sold from November 2009 through May 2014.

No other colored one are included.

140 reports of the swings breaking. 39 kids have been hurt as well as two broken arms.

If you have one, stop using it and call Little Tikes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.