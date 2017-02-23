NCAA releases Conference Qualifier Allocations for Wrestling Cha - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NCAA releases Conference Qualifier Allocations for Wrestling Championships

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The NCAA has announced a correction to the qualifier allocations for the 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as listed in the chart below.

Additional matches were identified that weren’t included in the original ratings percentage index (RPI) calculation. After the new RPI was calculated, that led to an evaluation of the original allocations. The chart reflects the corrected allocations for each qualifying tournament.

Each qualifying tournament was awarded spots per weight class based on current year data. Each wrestler was measured on the following: Division I winning percentage at the weight class; ratings percentage index (RPI); and coaches’ ranking.

For each wrestler that reached the threshold in at least two of the three categories, his qualifying tournament was awarded a qualifying spot in that weight class.  Each qualifying tournament, with automatic qualifying status, was awarded a minimum of one wrestler per weight class, which will go to the tournament champion, even if they did not have any wrestlers reach at least two of the three thresholds. NCAA tournament spots for each qualifying event will be awarded at the tournament based solely on place-finish.

After all of the qualifying events have concluded, the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will meet in-person to select the remaining 49 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 7.  All weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers.  The at-large selections will be made based on the following criteria: head-to-head competition; quality wins; coaches’ ranking; results against common opponents; RPI; qualifying event placement; and winning percentage.

CONFERENCE 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 TOTAL
Atlantic Coast Conference 3 2 3 3 5 2 4 2 2 5 31
Big 12 Conference 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 2 5 4 38
Big Ten Conference 7 9 9 6 9 7 9 9 7 5 77
Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association 2 4 5 3 4 4 6 7 4 4 43
Eastern Wrestling League 3 2 2 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 17
Mid-American Conference 5 6 2 5 2 3 3 3 5 3 37
Pacific-12 Conference 1 1 3 3 2 2 2 1 3 3 21
Southern Conference 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 3 1 3 17
TOTAL QUALIFIERS 27 29 29 28 28 26 29 28 28 29 281

