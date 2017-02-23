Sen. Grassley challenged to push up competition - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Grassley challenged to push up competition

Today @GrassleyPress tweeted a video of Sen. Grassley being challenged to a push up competition.

The challenge took place while Grassley was visiting St. Ansgar High School - one of his 99 county meetings. 

Grassley beat the St. Ansgar senior by quite a few push ups. 

