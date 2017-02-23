"Biggest drug dealer in Dubuque" sentenced to 18 years in prison - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Biggest drug dealer in Dubuque" sentenced to 18 years in prison

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A man who claims to be the biggest drug dealer in Dubuque is sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.  26-year-old Mark Lembo pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to court documents, he had 50 or more grams of meth on him when was arrested in August of 2016.  A knife was also found in his car.

Lembo did face state-level charges as well, but those were dismissed because of the federal charge.

