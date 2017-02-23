Multiple arrests made after Cedar Rapids shots fired incident

Cedar Rapids Police have arrested five people following an incident of a shots fired report.

On February 15, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE. No injuries were reported but damage was done to one home.

The arrest themselves are not for the gun shots being fired, but happened during the investigation. All five were at a 347 31st Drive SE where police found that marijuana was present and was being smoked.

· Sawyer Cain Brockman, DOB/08-28-1997, age 19, of 347 31st Street Drive SE, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Stamp.

· Russell Dean Harryman, DOB/12-14-1990, age 26, of 7100 Mount Vernon Road SE, has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

· Brooke Lyn Devereux, DOB/06-22-1998, age 18, of 347 31st Street Drive SE, has been charged with Disorderly House.

· Robert Joseph Devereux, DOB/02-11-1972, age 45, of 347 31st Street Drive SE, has been charged with Disorderly House.

· Georgia Rae Devereux, DOB/02-19-1968, age 49, of 347 31st Street Drive SE, has been charged with Disorderly House.

Police did not say if the five have any connection to the incident involving gunfire or if the location was the same one that was damaged. Cedar Rapids police say continue to investigate.