NFL QB Jameis Winston tells girls "to be silent" during school visit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is now apologizing for his words during a visit to a Florida elementary school.

While speaking to third- through fifth-graders at Melrose Elementary School in St. Petersburg, Winston shared his three rules of life: God, school and the idea that "I can do anything I put my mind to."

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Winston wanted to liven his audience up.

"But all my boys, stand up. We strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to," Winston said. "Now a lot of boys aren't supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I'm saying? One day y'all are going to have a very deep voice like this. One day, you'll have a very, very deep voice."

He continued: "But the ladies, they're supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong."

Winston later told the paper that his poor word choice overshadowed his overall message.