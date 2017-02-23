New exhibit honors Cedar Falls firefighters - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New exhibit honors Cedar Falls firefighters

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Celebrating 150 years!

An exhibit honoring the Cedar Falls Fire Department opens today.

It's at the Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum on 3rd Street through December. 

In the exhibit, there's pictures of historic Cedar Falls fires and displays of the department's history. 

Firefighting equipment and lessons about fire prevention are also on display.

The grand opening will be today from 4 to 6.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.