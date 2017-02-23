Fox News Political Commentator Alan Colmes Dead at 66 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fox News Political Commentator Alan Colmes Dead at 66

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

(NBC) - Alan Colmes, a political commentator for Fox News, has died, the network announced on Thursday. He was 66.

Fox News reported Colmes’ death during a segment narrated by Sean Hannity. Hannity paired with Colmes for several years on the talk show Hannity & Colmes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.