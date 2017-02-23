Puppy recovering after heroin overdose

A puppy in Texas is recovering after he got into his owner's heroin.

Lucky, the chihuahua mix, is doing alright. Carrollton Police found him inside a car at Home Depot. They arrested his owners for switching price tags on merchandise.

Lucky wasn't always so lucky. He was almost comatose. The doctor says this isn't uncommon. Dogs get into drug stashes all the time.

Now, they're hoping someone will adopt him soon. The dog's owners have been charged with fraud and drug possession.

Police haven't charged them with any form of animal abuse, but it's not being ruled out.