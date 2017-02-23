Blizzard warning for parts of Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Blizzard warnings have been issued for northwest Iowa and the northeast corner of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says a mix of rain and snow today is expected to worsen into heavy, blowing snow tonight into tomorrow morning. 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected in some areas. The snowfall is expected to lessen as the storm system moves east.

