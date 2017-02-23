A day after Uber announcement, rival Lyft launches in 8 Iowa cities

Just one day after the popular online ride hailing service Uber announced they'd be coming to Eastern Iowa, rival company Lyft is launching service in eight Iowa cities.

Dubuque, Waterloo, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids are among the cities Lyft will now operate in.

In all, Lyft launches in 54 cities across the country today.

“In just the first two months of 2017, we’ve introduced Lyft to nearly 100 new cities, thanks in large part to today’s launch,” said Jaime Raczka, Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion, “We look forward to continuing this rapid momentum, bringing Lyft’s safe, affordable rides to even more cities this year.”

Lyft, like Uber, is a rideshare program used in tandem with an application on your smartphone.

How Lyft Works:

Request: Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Just tap request and a driver’s there.

Ride: After just a few taps in the Lyft app, a carefully-screened driver will be on their way to you — just set your pickup point.

Pay: When the ride ends, just pay and rate your driver through your phone.