Senator Grassley to hold another town hall today

Senator Chuck Grassley holds another town hall this morning.



The town hall is being held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Floyd County Courthouse.



Senators Grassley and Joni Ernst, and others across the country, have been dealing with fired-up crowds at their town halls this week.



Senator Grassley will have another town hall in Butler County Friday morning at the Parkersburg Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

You can watch it live here: http://www.kwwl.com/category/195327/kwwl-live-streaming