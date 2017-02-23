Cedar Falls gym uses adaptable equipment for everyone; meeting tonight

Making sure anyone, even those with disabilities, can stay healthy and fit.

A Cedar Falls gym has an event today focused on adaptive sports.

For some people, working out at a gym is nearly impossible.

At The Gym in Cedar Falls, they're making sure everyone, even those with disabilities, can feel safe and comfortable.

They have a wide open space so people in wheelchairs can easily get around.

The gym also focuses on cross-fit training, having people use mainly just their bodies to workout instead of machines.

It's the perfect environment for one Cedar Falls boy, named Xavier, who has Cerebral palsy.

His dad says the gym has helped his son get around the house.

The goal is for Xavier to eventually be able to walk.

The gym also has adaptable equipment that people can adjust depending on their age or ability.

If you'd like to learn more, they have an adaptive sports open house tonight from 6 to 8 at The Gym. The Gym is located at 3109 Venture Way.

