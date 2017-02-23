Evancho wants to 'enlighten' Trump on policies

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The singer who performed at President Donald Trump's inauguration says she wants to meet with the president to "enlighten him" on what her transgender sister endures at her high school.

The Trump administration has ended an Obama directive telling public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms of their chosen gender.

Singer Jackie Evancho says she was disappointed by that. Evancho tells ABC's "Good Morning America" she has not heard from Trump after asking him via Twitter to meet with her and 18-year-old transgender sister Juliet, who was born "Jacob."

Evancho says she wanted to enlighten trump on what her sister and people like her endure. Evancho's sister says she deals with discrimination "every day" with people saying "horrible things" to her.