Police: Man smashes Des Moines garden sculptures with hammer

DES MOINES (AP) -

A man has been arrested after police say he used a hammer to smash nearly 30 sculptures in the Robert D. Ray Asian Gardens in downtown Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports  that the incident occurred Tuesday evening, when 48-year-old Dung Van Nguyen began smashing 27 pillar and two lion sculptures with a hammer.

Police who confronted him shocked the man with a Taser when they say he refused orders to drop the hammer.

He was charged Wednesday with criminal mischief and interference with official acts. He remained jailed on $10,300 bond. It was not clear whether he yet had an attorney.

