Bartenders excited for Uber to come to town

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Uber announcing it is coming to Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Dubuque by the end of March.

The taxi-like company connects riders and drivers through a smartphone app that allows people to get a ride within a matter of minutes.

It's already been in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, but is now spreading north and east.

Cedar Falls Main Street is a popular place to have a night out, but many complain it is hard to get a ride home.

At Landmark, bartender Kassie Walton says some nights at closing can be chaotic.

"You got people hanging out. You are trying to keep them corralled, while also trying to clean up," said Walton.

Walton expects Uber will make it easier for her to get her customers a safe ride home.

"It is awesome. Super exciting. Especially, being on this side of things because there are so many different times . . .I mean Dolly's has a pretty big monopoly on all of the other cab companies and it doesn't matter who you call, people are waiting for a half hour, 45 minutes; especially at the very end of the night, that is really rough," said Walton.

People enjoying a drink at Landmark are also hoping it makes safety an easier option in the Cedar Valley.

"Maybe their ride fell through, so they have to find someone real quick. It would be a lot easier if they could open up an app, quickly sign in, order a ride and there it is," said customer Samuel Hartman.

Others are looking at Uber as a new source for jobs.

"Anything that big in the Cedar Valley is a good thing because it is going to bring more jobs. It is going to give people more opportunities to do what they can to pay their bills in a flexible schedule," said customer Jen Bessman.

Uber is currently looking for drivers in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Dubuque.

The company is in more than 200 U.S. cities and in 81 countries.

