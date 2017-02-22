2nd egg laid at Decorah Eagles North nest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2nd egg laid at Decorah Eagles North nest

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
DECORAH (KWWL) -

Egg #2 has been laid at the Decorah Eagles North Nest.  The mom laying the egg at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Raptor Resource Project twitter page.

The first egg was laid Sunday night.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • 16th Annual Shine & Show

    16th Annual Shine & Show

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:38:18 GMT

    Engines revving, tires rolling, classic car after classic car cruising into the 16th Annual Shine and Show in Waterloo. 

    More >>

    Engines revving, tires rolling, classic car after classic car cruising into the 16th Annual Shine and Show in Waterloo. 

    More >>

  • Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:57:47 GMT
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>

  • Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:34:22 GMT

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.