'GoGoGrandparent' car service provides transportation for older adults

A car service that provides transportation for older adults...that's the goal of GoGoGrandparent.

Instead of using an app users call the company from a land line or cell phone after they register. The transportation service will then pick the person up and take them to an appointment, grocery shopping and anywhere else they need to go.

The system is simple. Users can call (855) 464-6872 and press one for a driver.

Users can register for free and sign up online or over the phone. GoGoGrandparent is available in all 50 states.

For more information, go to their website.