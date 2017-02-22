UNI Men's Basketball falls to Indiana State 69-59 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Men's Basketball falls to Indiana State 69-59

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Indiana State Sycamores scored a 69-59 win over the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team on Wednesday at the Hulman Center.

Indiana State (11-18, 5-12 MVC) avenged an earlier 65-60 loss at the McLeod Center as senior Niels Bunschoten poured in a game-high 20 points. Bunschoten drained 4-of-5 three-point shots against the the Panther defense.

UNI (14-14, 9-8 MVC) had three players in double figures led by Bennett Koch with 16 points. Jeremy Morgan added 14 points and Jordan Ashton contributed with 13 points. Morgan drained four 3-pointers, while Ashton sank three from long range.

Indiana State built a 14-4 lead just over five minutes into the game. The Sycamores led by as many as 15 in the first half and posted a 35-20 lead at the break. Indiana State shot 52.0 percent in the first half, while UNI was limited to 25.9 percent in the first stanza.

UNI outscored Indiana State in the second half, 39-34. The Panthers also shot 51.9 percent in the final 20 minutes. But Indiana State shot 50.0 percent in the second half and 51.0 percent for the game.

UNI will return home to take on the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Panthers will honor seniors Jeremy Morgan and Jordan Ashton prior to the tip in the McLeod Center.
 

