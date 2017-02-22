UNI Men's Basketball falls to Indiana State 69-59

Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field.More >>
One-A boys state tennis..... Singles and doubles at the Byrne's Park tennis center in Waterloo.More >>
The Minnesota Twins named Cedar Rapids Kernels infielder Jermaine Palacios as their Minor League Player of the Month for April.More >>
Brandon Carnes cruised to an easy win in his 100-meter dash heat to automatically advance to the quarterfinals at the NCAA Track and Field West Prelims set for Friday.More >>
