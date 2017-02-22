SodaStream recalls 51,000 bottle because they can explode

SodaStream is recalling 51,000 carbonating bottles because they may explode.

They can burst under pressure. No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes SodaStream's 1-liter blue-tint and dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles.

They have an expiration date of April 2020. They were sold between February 2016 and January 2017 both online and in stores.

If you have one, stop using it and return it for a refund.

