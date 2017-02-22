Students enjoy outdoor lessons - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Students enjoy outdoor lessons

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Wednesday marks one of the last spring-like February days in our forecast, and people seem to be taking advantage of every minute.

It's hard to believe it's still winter, with many people comfortable in shorts and t-shirts.

Eastern Iowa students and teachers say they're enjoying a few of their first lessons outside this year.

"This is one of the first times I've got outside in February," Irving Elementary P.E. teacher, Cory Arensdorf said.

Cory said he was just as excited as his students to be taking his lesson outside with fourth graders like Benjamin Frazier.

"We really don't get to be outside that much, and we really thank God for it to be a nice day like this," Benjamin said.

Ben said he had to remind himself what season it is, "it's actually really good. It's really surprising it's really warm outside. It's close to winter, and it's really winter. It's really cool."

Students and teachers agree that they love being outside in the warmer weather.

They say it improves everyone's mood.

"It's awesome. You just feel the kids' excitement when you get outside. The warmer weather just brightens everyone's day. So, when we get outside instead of being inside, you can just see the more excitement they get from it. You can see the passion that comes out, they're ready for activity, they're ready for a better day of learning, and it's just great," Cory said.

Teachers said students have been a lot more focused since the warmer weather improved.

Cory said he has lessons planned if the warmer weather continues, but that could change in the coming days.

Outdoor class might be short-lived around the state, with temperatures forecast to drop in the next few days.

