More sexual abuse charges against ex-Olympic Sports Doctor

More sexual abuse charges were announced today against a sports doctor who once treated elite, female gymnasts, including a future Olympic athlete.

Nearly two dozen more charges of sexually assaulting young girls have been filed against former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

"Dr. Nassar used his status and authority to engage in horrid sexual assaults under the guise of medical procedures," said Bill Schuette, Michigan Attorney General.

These charges against Nassar are related to his role as a doctor at Sports Clinic at Michigan State and are just the latest from what could be at least 60 victims - including gymnast Jamie Dantzsher, who helped the US bring home a bronze medal from the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

She's one of three former members of USA Gymnastics to accuse Nassar, who was a volunteer team doctor, of sexually abusing them during their training days.

When that surfaced two years ago, USA Gymnastics fired Nassar and turned the case over to the FBI.

"This guy is disgusting, he is despicable, he is a monster," said Schuette.

Nassar was in court late week in a separate case, but one where he's also accused of sexually abusing a now-25-year-old when she was as young as six.

Nassar is also charged in Federal Court with possessing thousands of images of child pornography and trying to destroy possible evidence.