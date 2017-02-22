More sexual abuse charges against ex-Olympic Sports Doctor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

More sexual abuse charges against ex-Olympic Sports Doctor

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

More sexual abuse charges were announced today against a sports doctor who once treated elite, female gymnasts, including a future Olympic athlete.

Nearly two dozen more charges of sexually assaulting young girls have been filed against former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar. 

"Dr. Nassar used his status and authority to engage in horrid sexual assaults under the guise of medical procedures," said Bill Schuette, Michigan Attorney General. 

These charges against Nassar are related to his role as a doctor at Sports Clinic at Michigan State and are just the latest from what could be at least 60 victims - including gymnast Jamie Dantzsher, who helped the US bring home a bronze medal from the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. 

She's one of three former members of USA Gymnastics to accuse Nassar, who was a volunteer team doctor, of sexually abusing them during their training days. 

When that surfaced two years ago, USA Gymnastics fired Nassar and turned the case over to the FBI.

"This guy is disgusting, he is despicable, he is a monster," said Schuette.

Nassar was in court late week in a separate case, but one where he's also accused of sexually abusing a now-25-year-old when she was as young as six. 

Nassar is also charged in Federal Court with possessing thousands of images of child pornography and trying to destroy possible evidence. 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:57:47 GMT
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>

  • Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:34:22 GMT

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

  • Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:45:58 GMT

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.