2 burned in DAPL protest fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 burned in DAPL protest fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

According to the Morton County Sheriff's Office in North Dakota, two people were taken by ambulance after at least one protest camp structure was set on fire near the Mandan, North Dakota area.

They are being treated in Bismarck, North Dakota.

According to sheriff's deputies, they believe the protesters are setting fire to different camp structures. 

Authorities say they are still looking into this incident.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:57:47 GMT
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>

  • Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:34:22 GMT

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

  • Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:45:58 GMT

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.