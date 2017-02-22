Mayor Corbett sings at final State of the City address, doesn't - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mayor Corbett sings at final State of the City address, doesn't mention possible governor run

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett gave his final State of the City address today in front of a crowd of more than 600. 

Corbett said in December he would not run for mayor again, leading to a lot of speculation about the possibility he would run for governor. 

"This will add to the speculation that I'm looking for higher office like a run for governor and I am looking at those things," he told us at the December press conference. 

At the time Corbett told reporters he would have a big surprise at the end of his final State of the City address leading some people to believe today would be the day Corbett announced his run for governor. 

"The bigger surprise is I'm actually going to get behind the microphone and sing a song to you," Corbett announced to the large crowd this afternoon.

Corbett brought a live band to the stage as he sang a song which in part said, "my sweet home Cedar Rapids."

Afterwords we asked Mayor Corbett if he was still considering a run for governor and if he has a time-line as far as when that announcement would be made. 

"I think over the next 30-60 days I have to figure out what my campaign would look like, what issues I would talk about, if I'm able to raise the resources," he told us confirming he is strongly considering a run for governor. 
 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:57:47 GMT
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>

  • Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:34:22 GMT

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

  • Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:45:58 GMT

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.