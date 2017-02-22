Mayor Corbett sings at final State of the City address, doesn't mention possible governor run

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett gave his final State of the City address today in front of a crowd of more than 600.

Corbett said in December he would not run for mayor again, leading to a lot of speculation about the possibility he would run for governor.

"This will add to the speculation that I'm looking for higher office like a run for governor and I am looking at those things," he told us at the December press conference.

At the time Corbett told reporters he would have a big surprise at the end of his final State of the City address leading some people to believe today would be the day Corbett announced his run for governor.

"The bigger surprise is I'm actually going to get behind the microphone and sing a song to you," Corbett announced to the large crowd this afternoon.

Corbett brought a live band to the stage as he sang a song which in part said, "my sweet home Cedar Rapids."

Afterwords we asked Mayor Corbett if he was still considering a run for governor and if he has a time-line as far as when that announcement would be made.

"I think over the next 30-60 days I have to figure out what my campaign would look like, what issues I would talk about, if I'm able to raise the resources," he told us confirming he is strongly considering a run for governor.

