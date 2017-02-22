Injured bald eagle recovering after hit by car

A bald eagle found badly hurt on an eastern Iowa roadside is recovering tonight.

The eagle was found near a road on the east side of Oelwein around 7:30 Wednesday morning. Multiple people saw the injured bird, calling the Conservation Board Staff at Fontana Park, who brought her to Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary in Independence.

Dan Cohen of the Conservation Board Staff says it appears she was hit by a car.

He says, "She was about 10 yards from a dead raccoon that was in the middle of the road. She was probably feeding on the raccoon and got hit by a car while trying to fly off."

The eagle is in bad shape, unable to move its talons with severe head and spinal trauma. It's hard to tell the extent of her injuries because of the swelling.

Tracy Belle of Wildthunder Rehabilitation says, "It's always hard to see anything hurt."

Tracy will take care of the eagle for the night before she's transferred to a facility called "SOAR" in west central Iowa.

It's important to point out that eagles are becoming more common in Iowa. Tracy says this is the fourth eagle she's helped this year.

Cohen says, "A lot of eagles are making their trip back up north, so you have a lot more eagles that are gathered up here."

They say the people who saw the eagle did the right thing by calling immediately after spotting it.

"She hopefully will make it and we hope we can put her back into the wild," he says.