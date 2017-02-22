Injured bald eagle recovering after hit by car

Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field.More >>
A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning.More >>
One-A boys state tennis..... Singles and doubles at the Byrne's Park tennis center in Waterloo.More >>
Governor Kim Reynolds made several stops across the state as a part of her "Building a Better Iowa" tour.More >>
