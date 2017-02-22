'Days of our Lives' renewed for 52nd season - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'Days of our Lives' renewed for 52nd season




Like sands through an hourglass, NBC's long running soap opera "Days of our Lives" will continue on. 

NBC has renewed "Days of our Lives" for a 52nd season. 

The show, centered in the fictional town of Salem, debuted way back in 1965. 

Just last month, the show celebrated it's 13,000 episode, and today the show airs in more than 25 countries.

Over it's half century, "Days of our Lives" has received a long list of honors from the industry, including 46 Emmy awards. 

