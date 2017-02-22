Calphalon knife recall

A popular kitchenware company is recalling about two million knives because they can break during use.

Calphalon is recalling its contemporary cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives that were sold individually and in sets between August 2008 and March 2016.

The company has received more than 3,100 reports of the knives breaking, and more than two dozen reports of finger or hand lacerations.

Consumers should stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product.

