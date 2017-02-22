Calphalon knife recall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Calphalon knife recall

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

A popular kitchenware company is recalling about two million knives because they can break during use. 

Calphalon is recalling its contemporary cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives that were sold individually and in sets between August 2008 and March 2016. 

The company has received more than 3,100 reports of the knives breaking, and more than two dozen reports of finger or hand lacerations. 

Consumers should stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product. 
 

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Memorial weekend celebrations fill campgrounds

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:57:47 GMT
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>
    A gloomy and rainy afternoon didn't stop people from making it out early to the campgrounds Friday. By the afternoon, Scales Pointe Campground and Marina in North Liberty, was full of RVs, tents, and houseboats ready to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend. "We don't worry about the weather. We just put a tent up, put a poncho on, and drink in the rain," Mike Kirk said. Kirk said he's been camping at the same spot for five years now and that it's the best place to be. ...More >>

  • Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Hawks beat top seeded Nebraska at the Big 10 Baseball tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:34:22 GMT

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

     Senior Ryan Erickson tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings to lead the fifth-seeded University of Iowa baseball team to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded and 21st-ranked Nebraska on Friday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field. 

    More >>

  • Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Firefighters free man stuck between MetroLink train and station platform

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:45:58 GMT

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>

    A man is in critical, but stable, condition after becoming trapped between a MetroLink train and the station platform early Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.