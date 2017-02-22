Job cuts at Cedar Rapids based company Raining Rose - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
An Iowa company that manufactures natural lip balm and body care products is cutting some workers.  Raining Rose in Cedar Rapids says the cuts are due to a decline in sales in one of the company's divisions.

"Raining Rose has five divisions, with four of them continuing to experience strong growth. However, our largest division was down approximately 25 percent in 2016 and the current forecast indicates continuing declines into 2017. This has been an incredibly difficult process for the company, but one we feel is necessary to allow us the flexibility to continue to grow and invest in the four divisions that are performing well. We sincerely regret the impact this has on each individual employee affected,” said Chuck Hammond, President and CEO of Raining Rose.

Employees impacted were notified Tuesday and Wednesday.  The company is offering severance packages and helping them find other jobs.

