Dubuque man charged with having gun while on drugs

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque man is accused of having a gun while apparently using drugs.  36-year-old Jeremy Kieffer is charged with possessing a firearm while a marijuana user.

According to an indictment, Kieffer had a pistol on Nov. 7, 2016 and was using marijuana.  He was originally released pending trial, but was arrested last week after a drug test showed meth in his system.

His trial is set for April.  If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.

