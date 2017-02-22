Dubuque man charged with having gun while on drugs

A Dubuque man is accused of having a gun while apparently using drugs. 36-year-old Jeremy Kieffer is charged with possessing a firearm while a marijuana user.

According to an indictment, Kieffer had a pistol on Nov. 7, 2016 and was using marijuana. He was originally released pending trial, but was arrested last week after a drug test showed meth in his system.

His trial is set for April. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.