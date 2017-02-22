UPDATE: Name released in Fayette County death investigation

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call in Sumner, where a man had died.

The man is identified as Josh Brayton who was the owner of the residence.

An autopsy was put-on by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankey, and determined that Brayton died of a gunshot wound.

At this point, authorities have not said how he was shot or if they are actively searching for one or multiple suspects

The DCI is still piecing together critical moments before his death.

Investigators asked Jimmy D's Food and Spirits in Hawkeye for their outdoor surveillance video of Main street between the hours of 2:30-5 Wednesday morning.

The investigation into Brayton's death is on-going.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: The Fayette County Sheriff says this is still a very active investigation.

A 911 call was made this morning after a 39-year-old man was found bleeding from the chest at the end of his driveway.

At this point, there is no word as to how he was injured. The DCI is assisting the Fayette County Sheriff in the investigation.

Authorities have not identified the man tonight.

The Fayette County Sheriff did say this is an isolated incident, and that there is no concern for anyone in the area.

We're working to find more answers, stay with KWWL for updates.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home in rural Fayette County on T Ave south of Hawkeye.

This story is developing, stick with KWWL for updates.