Iowa teen airlifted after crash with school bus

SIDNEY (KWWL) -
An 18-year-old from southwest Iowa had to be airlifted after crashing into a school bus. 
The crash happened Wednesday morning on Knox Rd near Maple Rd in Freemont County.
Investigators say Drew Graham, 18, wasn't wearing a seat belt and crossed the center line hitting a school bus.
Graham had to be airlifted for his injuries. The driver of the school bus Dennis Golden, 60, was okay.
