Alleged child molester arrested in Waterloo

The U.S. Marshals arrest an Arizona man in Waterloo who they say was wanted for multiple cases of child molestation.

Marian Tigla, 39, was wanted out of Pinal County, Arizona for multiple charges. Authorities from that area were working with the Northern Iowa Task Force and the Waterloo Police Department to find him.

Investigators narrowed his location down to the 1400 block of Lafayette Street in Waterloo.

Tigla was arrested and taken to the Black Hawk County Jail until he can be extradited back to Arizona.

Tigla faces charges for child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse.