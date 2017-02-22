Uber officially coming to Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Uber officially coming to Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

It's official: Uber is coming to Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

The online ride-hailing company said in a press release that it would launch service in those cities, along with Sioux City, on March 31.

With the Uber application on your smartphone, you can request and get a ride within minutes, the company says.

Uber also partners with local drivers who use their own vehicles to work whenever they want.

The announcement comes almost a year after Uber first expressed interest in coming to the area.

Local taxi companies in Dubuque expressed concern at the time that the popular company would cut into their business.

