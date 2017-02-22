Historic tapes recovered at Tuskegee University

In honor of Black History Month, the Tuskegee University Libraries in Alabama is releasing a collection of historic audio recording from icons of the Civil Rights Movement.

"Freedom is the greatest thing in all the world," - This is part of a speech given by Dr. Martin Luther King JR. at a Tuskegee Civic Association meeting on July 2, 1957, and has been preserved by the Tuskegee University archives.

Tuskegee University Archivist Dana Chandler says it was only about three weeks ago that this recording along with audio recordings of Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali speaking at Tuskegee were discovered. After hours of work these audio recordings are now available on the Tuskegee University archives repository along with never before seen pictures. For the University this is just the beginning in what could be more discoveries giving a glimpse of the past, and making sure history never fades away.

You can listen to those recordings right now on the archives at the Tuskegee University website.