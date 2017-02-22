Dubuque man faces several charges after leading police on chase

A Dubuque man is facing several charges, including OWI, eluding and interference with official acts causing injury after he led police on a high speed chase through Dubuque Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Scott Baxter, 30-year-old Delano Deshazer faces those charges, a litany of other traffic charges, and Fifth-Degree theft.

Baxter says police originally responded to Wal-Mart for a call about a shoplifter who had taken BB guns.

Police were able to get a license plate on the car and pulled him over shortly after.

Baxter says Deshazer stopped initially, but then took off, leading police on a chase with speeds exceeding 65 miles per hour. During the chase, Baxter says BB guns were thrown out the window. They were later found.

Stop sticks were eventually used, and Deshazer's vehicle then hit another car, disabling his own.

Baxter says he got out of the car and ran on foot, and was eventually caught by police.

There were two others in the car at the time, Baxter says, both juveniles ages 16 and 17.

The 17-year-old was also charged with Fifth-Degree theft. He'll be tried as an adult, Baxter said.

Deshazer also had two Dubuque County Sheriff's Office probation violation charges pending.